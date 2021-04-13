SportsEngine, Inc. and Missouri Youth Soccer Association Announce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has established a partnership with Missouri Youth Soccer Association (MYSA), becoming its Official Technology Provider.

MYSA is the Missouri state affiliate and member of U.S. Soccer and U.S. Youth Soccer. MYSA's mission is to provide all children from across the state of Missouri with the opportunity to play and learn valuable life lessons from participation in the world's most populous sport. MYSA strives to complete its mission through the fair and neutral administration of its member clubs, leagues, and tournaments.

As Club Technology Provider, SportsEngine will offer MYSA member clubs top rated communication, team mobile, website design, and athlete safety tools. Additionally, SportsEngine will collaborate with MYSA on digital content and will promote MYSA through SportsEngine's online youth sports directory at sportsengine.com .

MYSA will support the use of SportsEngine HQ , which will allow their members to save time on communications and administrative functions and spend more time on the field, developing their athletes and helping to fuel the growth of soccer throughout the state of Missouri.

"Partnering with SportsEngine just felt like a natural step for us. We're passionate about providing our players, coaches, and their families with the technology opportunities that SportsEngine offers, helping to build each player's potential as a member of the MYSA," stated Nik Bushell, executive director of the Missouri Youth Soccer Association. "We're excited to share their technology solutions with our members."

"SportsEngine is proud to be the Official Club Technology Partner of Missouri Youth Soccer," said John Weinerth, Vice President of Soccer, SportsEngine, Inc. "Working in partnership with MYSA is just another way that we further our mission of facilitating play for youth athletes across the country and simplifying the membership process for administrators, athletes, coaches, and parents."

About Missouri Youth Soccer

Missouri Youth Soccer Association is the state affiliate and member of U.S. Soccer and U.S. Youth Soccer. The Missouri Youth Soccer Association is responsible for implementing its affiliate's programs, policies, and services for the state of Missouri. The mission of MYSA is to promote, foster, and perpetuate the game of soccer in the state of Missouri. Learn more at MissouriSoccer.org , on Facebook , or MYSA's LinkedIn page.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. subsidiary, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com/corp, facebook.com/sportsengine; or twitter.com/@sportsengine.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

www.sportngin.com

