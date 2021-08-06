SportsEngine, Inc. and National Collegiate Rugby Announce Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has formed a partnership with National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) as its official provider of technology solutions to serve NCR's membership.

NCR evolved from the National Small College Rugby Organization (NSCRO) which was founded in 2007. Originally created to support the growth and development of small college rugby, the organization now serves college rugby programs of all sizes.

SportsEngine's member management solution will be launched this month in conjunction with the return of the rugby season in September. National Collegiate Rugby will use SportsEngine HQ , which will allow their members to save time on communications and administrative functions and spend more time on the field, developing their athletes and helping to fuel the growth of rugby at the collegiate level throughout the United States.

Through SportsEngine HQ, National Collegiate Rugby member clubs receive top rated communication, competition management, website design, and athlete safety tools. Additionally, SportsEngine will collaborate with NCR on digital content and will promote NCR programs through SportsEngine's online sports directory at sportsengine.com .

"We're excited to form a partnership with SportsEngine to help improve how National Collegiate Rugby connects with our leagues across the country," stated Jeremy Treece, National Collegiate Rugby CEO. "Expanding our tech capabilities was a much needed next step in the growth of our organization and we're eager to share the SportsEngine HQ solution with our members."

"SportsEngine is proud to partner with National Collegiate Rugby as the organization continues to grow and the sport of rugby grows in popularity across the country," said John Weinerth, Vice President, Sport & Enterprise, SportsEngine, Inc. "Working in partnership with NCR is just another way that we further our mission of facilitating play for athletes and simplifying the membership process for administrators, athletes, and coaches."

About National Collegiate Rugby

National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) formerly the National Small College Rugby Organization was created in 2007 to support and encourage the development and organization of small college rugby in the United States. In 2020, NSCRO re-branded as National Collegiate Rugby as the sport continues to experience phenomenal growth. For more information, please visit: https://www.ncrugby.org/ .

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. subsidiary, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com/corp, facebook.com/sportsengine; or twitter.com/@sportsengine.

