SportsEngine, Inc. and USA Swimming Launch New Online and Mobile Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that its swim management software , TeamUnify, has expanded its partnership with USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, by launching Deck Pass on TeamUnify.

Deck Pass is an online and mobile platform designed to create engagement and inspiration, and to provide insights to improve swimming performance in and out of the pool. Integrated with the TeamUnify platform, users will have access to exclusive offers from USA Swimming partners, live coverage and streaming of events and USA Swimming content directly on their team's page.

Creating a Deck Pass account unlocks additional features, enabling swimmers to earn patches for accomplishments, set goals, see best times, utilize visualization tools to track progress and connect with friends to follow their accomplishments. Coaches can award patches to swimmers based on performance, track VCC and IMX standings, and view their member card and standing with USA Swimming.

"We are thrilled to officially launch the Deck Pass on TeamUnify platform and to open up a whole new avenue for USA Swimming members to have a direct link to the organization," stated Shana Ferguson, Chief Commercial Officer, USA Swimming. "Working with TeamUnify to enhance the access, relationship and benefits offered to over 2,900 USA Swimming clubs across the country is vital to our efforts to improve communication with our membership."

SportsEngine's TeamUnify platform provides customers with industry-leading software for managing their swim team's administrative needs. With Deck Pass integrated with TeamUnify's desktop and mobile applications, swim clubs gain access to USA Swimming content directly on their website, providing an enhanced experience for their members.

"We are excited to build upon our partnership with USA Swimming by integrating Deck Pass exclusively into the TeamUnify platform," stated Tim LaRoche, Vice President of Business Development, TeamUnify. "This integration will provide added benefits to our customers to continue to grow the sport of swimming and help increase engagement with USA Swimming members."

About TeamUnify

TeamUnify, the swim team management technology platform by SportsEngine, Inc., is the industry-leading software for the sport of swimming, powering more than 4,500 swim clubs and over 1 million active administrators, parents, and swimmers worldwide. Designed specifically for swimming, the TeamUnify platform provides easy to use centralized business process optimization to thousands of swim teams. SportsEngine, Inc. is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine's software applications help sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Learn more at www.sportsengine.com , or www.teamunify.com

About USA Swimming

As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

