SportsEngine, Inc. Forms Partnership with Club Champions League as Official Technology Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today it has formed a partnership with Club Champions League d/b/a National League Alliance, one of the largest youth soccer leagues in the United States. The Club Champions League is dedicated to the development of players, coaches, teams, clubs, and referees across the East Coast.

Founded on superior competition, the Club Champions League (CCL) is a model for player development and a Governing Board made up of Professional Soccer Directors. With four distinct competitive divisions, and four conferences (CCL, CCL Florida, CCL Georgia, and CCL New England) the league has over 17,500 participants, and over 100,000 registered youth soccer players within CCL member clubs in 10 states and the District of Columbia.

SportsEngine will serve as Club Champions League's Official Technology Partner and title sponsor of its Gold Standard Strategic Partnership Summit, offering member clubs with insight to new technology, exclusive pricing on SportsEngine's premium tools, and web design packages. Club Champions League supports the full alignment of all club, athlete and staff registration through SportsEngine HQ .

"We're proud to welcome SportsEngine as our Official Club Technology Partner," stated Brian Kuk, Executive Director, Club Champions League. "This partnership extends our ecosystem of Gold Standard partners as well as enables us to improve services to our members while providing added benefits for all clubs and conferences. Furthermore, innovating and advancing our administrative processes allows us to remain focused on player, coach and club development which are our top priorities."

"The partnership with Club Champions League is very exciting for SportsEngine as we continue to serve the soccer market," said John Weinerth, Vice President of Soccer, SportsEngine, Inc. "With our best-in-class registration and member management solutions, we are confident that the Club Champions League will spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on their players and clubs, and furthering their commitment to grow the game of soccer."

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine software to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites, and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues, and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. Leagues and governing bodies across the country also use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About Club Champions League, Inc.

Founded in 1997 as the Virginia Club Champions League (VCCL) and rebranded in 2013 as the Club Champions League (CCL), the CCL strives to activate and accelerate youth soccer development through its club-centric, club-to-club, technical director-driven model. The CCL provides superior competition, offers a player development pathway and club model for ages eight to over-twenty-three, and consists of dedicated, top youth soccer clubs. www.ClubChampionsLeague.com

