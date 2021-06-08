SportsEngine, Inc. Forms Partnership with Online Sporting Goods Marketplace, SidelineSwap

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports company and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has formed a partnership with SidelineSwap , the online direct-to-consumer marketplace for new and used sporting goods.

SidelineSwap's gear marketplace is available as part of the SportsEngine Gear offerings on sportsengine.com , the world's largest online youth sports directory. The SportsEngine Gear Marketplace provides users with an immersive experience to search for, buy and sell quality used and new sports equipment and accessories. In addition to gear, visitors to SportsEngine.com can sign up for youth sports programs, and find sport-specific editorial and video content.

"We're focused on getting more kids involved in sports and simplifying the experience for athletes and parents," stated Travis Shives, VP of Partnerships, SportsEngine. "It's a natural fit to partner with SidelineSwap and provide an easy way for our community to get the gear they need for the season, whether it's trying a new sport, or returning to a sport they love. With the addition of SidelineSwap, we're offering everything a family needs to manage their sports life."

"We are thrilled to partner with SportsEngine to provide easy access to our sports gear marketplace," stated Doug Smith, VP of Partnerships, SidelineSwap. "SportsEngine is dedicated to making it easy to sign up and participate in sports and we're glad to be able to offer our solution to help simplify the process and lower the cost barriers for families to get game-ready."

The partnership with SidelineSwap expands SportsEngine's gear, apparel and equipment fulfillment capabilities which already includes new and personalized uniform kits and spirit wear provided by Squadlocker, the fulfillment leader for customized uniforms and apparel. Now, SportsEngine users can find everything they need to participate in a sport from sign ups to the equipment, uniform, and fan wear all from the same place.

SportsEngine continues to find innovative partners to expand its service offerings to its community of athletes, parents, coaches and sport organization administrators. More than one million teams, clubs and leagues use SportsEngine HQ to manage their seasons, events and tournaments with registration, coach eligibility and training programs, and more. Through the time-saving features of these applications, organizations can dedicate more time to developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SidelineSwap

SidelineSwap , the world's largest online sporting goods marketplace, makes it easy for athletes and fans to buy and sell new and used gear. Since founding the company in 2015, more than 1,000,000 athletes and fans have joined the SidelineSwap community. Sellers can easily list gear for sale in seconds on our website or mobile app, and buyers can shop a huge selection of new and used gear from top brands while saving up to 70% off the retail price. SidelineSwap is the resale partner of choice in sports -- working with leading retailers, brands, software platforms, and leagues to deliver marketplace experiences to their customers. In 2020, SidelineSwap was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing marketplaces on Andreessen Horowitz's A16z Top 100 marketplace list .

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com.

