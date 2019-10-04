SportsEngine, Inc. Forms Partnership with USA Synchro

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that it has formed a partnership with U.S. Synchronized Swimming [USSS], also known as USA Synchro, a nonprofit organization and the United States national governing body for the sport.

USA Synchro is recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation Amateur), the international governing federation. SportsEngine will provide club, event and membership registration solutions to USA Synchro and will continue to provide background check services through its subsidiary, National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI).

"We are thrilled to partner with USA Synchro and broaden our commitment to the Olympic and NGB community," said Travis Shives, VP of Sport, SportsEngine. "With our best-in-class registration solutions, USA Synchro organizations will spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on their athletes and growing their sport."

"USA Synchro is excited to partner with SportsEngine and take a big step forward in the service that we provide our membership," stated Adam Andrasko, CEO, USA Synchro. "The user experience of the SportsEngine platform is streamlined and efficient and will make a tremendous difference in the way the National Office and members interact with our registration processes. To be directly affiliated with an NBC-owned company will make the sport more visible and enhance our efforts to grow the sport of synchronized swimming."

SportsEngine serves millions of athletes, coaches, parents and team administrators across its multiple sports management software platforms, tournament management applications and mobile apps. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine also runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory, SportsEngine.com, to make it easier for parents to learn about sports programs in their area and sign their child up for a new sport. USA Synchro joins the SportsEngine enterprise roster of clients which includes other professional league partners and national governing bodies.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. subsidiary, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About USA Synchro

U.S. Synchronized Swimming [USSS], also known as USA Synchro, was established as a nonprofit organization in 1979 and is the United States national governing body for the sport. It is recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee and FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation Amateur) — the international governing federation of the sport. USSS organizes, participates in, and promotes a variety of competitive events each year. For additional information, visit usasynchro.org. Follow USA Synchro on Twitter @USASynchro, Facebook @USASynchro, and Instagram @USASynchro.

