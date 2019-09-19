SportsEngine, Inc. Partners with National Fitness Foundation to Raise Funds for National Endowment for Youth Sports

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software , announced today that it has formed a partnership with the National Fitness Foundation (NFF) in support of its mission to expand youth sports and fitness programs across America, with a focus on programs that promote the participation of girls and youth in underserved communities through the NFF's National Endowment for Youth Sports (NEYS).

To celebrate the partnership, SportsEngine and NBC Sports are giving away an all-expenses paid weekend trip to the "Premier League Mornings Live" Fan Festival on October 26-27, 2019 in Austin, Texas. From September 19 through October 6, those who contribute to the National Endowment for Youth Sports at sportsengine.com will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win. Secondary prizes include signed Philadelphia Union FC and Los Angeles FC jerseys along with Premier League Gold Passes.

The positive benefits of youth sports participation are abundant, yet for many Americans, access to youth sports is incredibly challenging. In response, the National Fitness Foundation is raising funds and awareness for the National Endowment for Youth Sports. The Endowment plans to raise more than $100M to provide annual and ongoing grants for youth sports programs run by local communities or nonprofit organizations throughout the country, making them more accessible to all youth including girls, children with disabilities and children in economically distressed regions of the country.

SportsEngine serves millions of athletes, coaches, parents and team administrators across its multiple sports management software platforms, tournament management applications and mobile apps. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine also runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory, SportsEngine.com, to make it easier for parents to learn about sports programs in their area and sign their child up for a new sport. In line with its mission to enhance the sports lives of athletes and their families, SportsEngine supports efforts and programs that provide access to sports programs for youth athletes in underserved communities throughout the United States.

"We are excited to partner with National Fitness Foundation and to use our media resources and platform to assist in raising money for a cause that will benefit youth sports programs across the country," stated Travis Shives, Vice President of Sport, SportsEngine. "We look forward to working closely with the NFF on projects that will provide the necessary resources, programs and pathways to sports participation for every young person."

"SportsEngine was the first organization to sign a partnership agreement with the National Fitness Foundation, a testament to its commitment to using its platform to get more kids involved with youth sports," stated Clay Walker, Executive Director, National Fitness Foundation. "Aligning with a company who strongly values youth athlete participation and play is critical to furthering our mission. This partnership will help create more and more opportunities for young athletes to experience the positive benefits of youth sports."

About National Fitness Foundation

The National Fitness Foundation is the only congressionally chartered nonprofit focused on health and fitness. Established in 2010 as the official charity of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, the Foundation develops public-private partnerships and raises capital to accelerate solutions that prepare children for a lifetime of health and fitness through youth sports. The Foundation also leads the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, the nation's model for fitness education in schools.

About SportsEngine

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Additionally, leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

