SportsEngine, Inc. Recognized as one of the Top Ten Best Places to Work in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by The Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal. SportsEngine was ranked 6th in the large company category, which includes Twin Cities companies with greater than 250 employees located in the Minneapolis/St. Paul 7-county region.

The Best Places to Work honorees are determined through survey data administered by Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace. Companies with offices in the Twin Cities region registered to receive the survey and Quantum administered a confidential employee survey aimed at getting first-hand feedback about a range of topics that include communication, professional development and leadership practices. The research process resulted in scores identifying 60 corporate honorees in four categories: extra small, small, medium and large companies.

SportsEngine's Talent Acquisition Manager, Jessi Howard, was one of only four recognized as an MVP Award Winner . The MVP award recognizes individuals at the Best Places to Work companies for their efforts in helping to create their workplace's engaging environment. Honorees were determined based on employee feedback from questions in the confidential employee survey and selected for going above and beyond in HR-related functions that contribute to a great workplace.

"We are honored to have been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Twin Cities again this year," stated Anna Klombies, Sr. Vice President, Human Resources, SportsEngine. "Our staff are our number one priority so we work hard to foster an open, inclusive, diverse, and entrepreneurial culture that encourages everyone to use their skills and talents to enrich the lives of our customers. We are proud to share this award with our staff who make it all possible! We would also like to give a special acknowledgment to Jessi Howard on our HR team who exceeds expectations and delights our internal and external customers every single day. An honor well deserved!"

Teams, leagues and clubs, national governing bodies across all sports and civic organizations use SportsEngine's software to run their websites, tournaments, leagues, online registration and mobile apps. In addition, SportsEngine offers a comprehensive safety solution, with background checks and abuse prevention training provided directly through its software platform.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

