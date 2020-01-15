SportsEngine, Inc. to Attend 2020 United Soccer Coaches Convention

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that it is an official exhibitor of the 2020 United Soccer Coaches Convention, taking place this week, January 15-19, in Baltimore, Maryland. SportsEngine is an official partner of United Soccer Coaches, focused on providing new technology benefits to its high school and college members.

Billed as "The World's Largest Annual Gathering of Soccer Coaches and Administrators," the United Soccer Coaches Convention and US Youth Soccer Workshop draws more than 6,300 coaches and 14,000 attendees over five days and includes more than 250 educational opportunities. SportsEngine has participated as an exhibitor for the past six years.

Background screening expert and Director of Partnerships with National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), Chris Goodman, will present a seminar called "How to Stay in Compliance with Today's Youth Sports Safety Laws" which will address the 2017 SafeSport Act and how organizations can help keep their athletes safe. NCSI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SportsEngine, Inc. Additionally, SportsEngine Enterprise Strategic Partnerships lead, Andy Oelker, will present a seminar on "How Technology Can Help Effectively Manage Your Teams, Tryouts, Camps and Clinics."

"As a partner of United Soccer Coaches, we are excited for this year's convention and the opportunity to engage with our thousands of soccer customers," stated John Weinerth, VP of Soccer, SportsEngine. "High school and college members are an important piece of our soccer community and this week of events allows us to interact with that audience and learn how we can better serve them."

The United Soccer Coaches Convention is held at the Baltimore Convention Center from January 15 to January 19. You can find SportsEngine at booth #517.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms, SportsEngine HQ and SportsSignUp Play. The software helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory at SportsEngine.com to make it easier for parents to learn about and register their children for sports programs in their area. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

