SportsEngine, Inc.'s GoMotion App Launches Point of Sale System, Enables Complete Financial Solution for Studio Owners

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that its studio and class sports management software , GoMotion, has launched a point of sale system built directly into the platform that includes sales, inventory management and financial reporting capabilities to enable owners to increase revenue for their businesses.

GoMotion is an all-in-one class management software for sports studios such as gymnastics, martial arts, dance, cheer and figure skating. With GoMotion's new, fully integrated point of sale system, business owners now have the ability to sell directly to customers everything from apparel and equipment to sports drinks and snacks right at their studio or facility. Point of sale empowers owners to generate revenue and profits by dramatically improving an existing selling process or enabling the selling of goods for the first time with unprecedented ease.

"We are so excited to offer the new GoMotion point of sale system to our customers, at no additional charge to them," said Tom Fristoe, Vice President, New Markets. "Our priority at SportsEngine is to build software that makes the lives of our customers easier, allowing them more time to focus on what they love. The point of sale system does just that by enabling business owners to easily sell, manage and track their sales all on the GoMotion platform."

The GoMotion platform allows class-based studios and facilities to create and manage their classes and online registration sessions, streamline their financials by tracking money, setting up automated invoicing, and accepting online payments, all while promoting their business through a professional website and easy-to-use mobile app. With the addition of the GoMotion point of sale system, studio and gym owners have all of the capabilities to run their businesses from one application, eliminating the need for other ad hoc software solutions.

"Having a Point of Sale system built into our GoMotion site has allowed us to operate as a real store," stated Tricia Glover, Office Manager, Twisters Elite All Star Cheerleading and Dance Program. "I know what inventory I should have on hand at any given time. This has been a fantastic feature and super easy to use."

About SportsEngine, Inc.

SportsEngine, Inc. is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. GoMotion, SportsEngine's software designed for class and studio-based sports, allows business owners and administrators to create and manage their classes and online registration sessions, track and manage financials and grow their businesses with a professional website and easy-to-use mobile app.

SportsEngine aims to help sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enable them to focus more on developing their athletes, provide safe experiences, and further the love of sport. Learn more at www.sportsengine.com , or www.gomotionapp.com/solutions/ .

