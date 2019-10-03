SportsEngine Partners with TrueSport to Launch Champion Coach Recognition Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of sport relationship management software, announced today that it has partnered with, TrueSport, a positive youth sports movement powered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), to launch the Champion Coach Recognition Program - an awards program to recognize coaches putting positive coaching values into action within their teams and their communities.

Launching on National Coaches Day, October 6, SportsEngine and TrueSport will solicit nominations for youth sports coaches who embody the values promoted by TrueSport - sportsmanship, character-building and life skills, and clean and healthy performance. The nomination form is available on SportsEngine here and the nomination period runs from Sunday, October 6 through Saturday, November 9.

The winning coach's team will receive a visit from a TrueSport Athlete Ambassador and the winning coach will be awarded the grand prize of a $2,500 VISA gift card from SportsEngine. Two honorable mention winners will each receive $500. Nominations can include high school, middle school or club team coaches of kids between the ages of 5 to 18.

"The life lessons taught by coaches through sport help shape a young person's life. At SportsEngine, we see the dedication that coaches put into young athletes and we are excited to offer a way to recognize those individuals," stated Jody Vogelaar, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Content, SportsEngine. "We are excited to present this award in tandem with TrueSport to a truly deserving individual."

"We are proud to partner with SportsEngine on an initiative that recognizes and rewards the impact coaches have in the youth sports community," said Dr. Jennifer Royer, Director of TrueSport and Elite Education. "We are excited to work together to honor and award coaches who take time out of their day to help change the lives of youth athletes around the country."

TrueSport aims to provide youth the skills necessary to succeed in both sports and life, and teaching those lessons requires the help of coaches. The TrueSport Coaching Certification program invites coaches from all levels of play to refresh their intentions, continue their education, and prepare athletes for long-term success. As a result, the intentionally taught life skills coaches pass along to their athletes enhance the experience their athletes have in sport.

SportsEngine serves millions of athletes, coaches, parents and team administrators across its multiple sports management software platforms, tournament management applications and mobile apps. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine also runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory, SportsEngine.com, to make it easier for parents to learn about sports programs in their area and sign their child up for a new sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About TrueSport

The TrueSport mission is simple and bold: to change the culture of youth sports by providing powerful educational tools to equip young athletes with the resources to build life skills and core values for success on and off the field. Powered by the experience and values of USADA – the country's most trusted guardian of sports integrity – TrueSport supports athletes, coaches, and parents by partnering with sport organizations throughout the country to promote a positive youth sports experience. Working alongside experts in a wide range of fields, TrueSport provides evidence-based programs reflective of the Olympic spirit and dedicated to promoting positive values in youth sport.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sportsengine.com

