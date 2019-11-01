SportsGrass Edge XP by ForeverLawn Chosen for High-Performance Training Yard at Inspire Fitness

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf company, partnered with Inspire Fitness to create a high-performance exercise and training facility at their Corona, California location. The grand opening of the training yard will take place on November 2, from 8-12 p.m. during the Inspire Fitness Fall Festival. The event will feature free fitness classes, music, nutrition-focused activities for kids, and a variety of other fun activities, including a chance to meet certified personal trainer and TV host Jason Cameron.

SportsGrass by ForeverLawn offers unmatched performance for fitness and training facilities.

ForeverLawn Pacific Coast, an exclusive ForeverLawn dealer, installed SportsGrass Edge XP in the Inspire Fitness facility to create the new exercise and training yard. Recognized by the synthetic turf industry for their strong commitment to innovation, ForeverLawn developed SportsGrass Edge XP for exceptional performance in high-traffic outdoor applications. The product is well-suited for the daily yoga classes, low-impact strength training, dance classes, and other heavy traffic activities at the facility.

SportsGrass Edge XP features a polyethylene slit film yarn that lasts longer than traditional monofilament yarns. A secondary nylon yarn reduces the need for infill and ensures the infill used will stay in place. A three-layer reinforced backing provides additional dimensional stability for the grass in the face of heavy use, allowing athletes to maximize their training efforts. "SportsGrass Edge XP is a great choice for this training yard," says Ken Karmie, owner of ForeverLawn Pacific Coast. "It is built to stand up to whatever Inspire can throw at it."

With physical education classes being cut from many local schools, Inspire is taking on the mission to fill in the gap by launching multiple free youth training programs. The company is excited to offer programs at their facility for both children and adults to contribute to a more active lifestyle for those in their community.

"As a certified personal trainer, I know how important fitness is for people of all ages," said Cameron. "Creating an exercise yard with SportsGrass turf is a great way to have a flexible space for all types of exercise." The host of Superstar Renovation on CBS looks forward to meeting fans and discussing the benefits of the new grass training surface at the festival.

SportsGrass by ForeverLawn has been installed indoors and out throughout the country from baseball fields in Fort Defiance, Arizona, to community soccer fields in Tallahassee, Florida, to football fields in Northeast Ohio, to name a few. ForeverLawn provides a variety of products in the SportsGrass line to meet the diverse needs of the sports and recreation market, including indoor and outdoor uses.

If you are interested in installing ForeverLawn synthetic grass in Orange, Los Angeles, or San Diego county, contact ForeverLawn Pacific Coast at 951.335.4534 or visit their website at pc.foreverlawn.com. For more information about SportsGrass, visit sportsgrassturf.com or call 866.992.7876.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a realistic alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. In addition to its superior landscape line, DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, ForeverLawn also offers specialty products including K9Grass®, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens™, and SplashGrass™.

ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. http://www.foreverlawn.com

CONTACT

Donna Kent, Marketing Director

ForeverLawn, Inc.

612.888.6913

228368@email4pr.com

SOURCE ForeverLawn