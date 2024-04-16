SportsGrid #1 Sports FAST Channel at the 2024 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid's management team is extremely pleased and honored to be recognized by Cynopsis as the #1 Sports FAST Channel reaching millions of sports enthusiasts delivering real-time news, analysis, and expert commentary. Congratulations to the finalists in this year's Cynopsis FAST Channel category that included CBS Sports Golazo, The DraftKings Network, and the Tennis Channel.

"SportsGrid is determined to integrate and evolve the channel's multimedia development focused on content creation, new distribution channels, and monetization strategies. The pace of change will only increase as SportsGrid strives to deliver more personalized, interactive fan experiences to continue the engagement of our audience base," said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer.

For the past 12 years, Cynopsis has held their annual Sports Media Awards Event recognizing and celebrating the best-in-class industry thought leaders achieving, maintaining, and measuring success. Cynopsis recognized the 2024 industry luminaries Carolyn Tisch Blodgett and Keith Dawkins, along with this year's award finalists, and category winners across production, marketing, and technology performance categories.

"The 2024 Cynopsis Award of SportsGrid amplifies the company's commitment and innovative strategy to take advantage of new revenue synergies and develop emerging market opportunities through acquired expertise, assets, services, or overall capacity," said Louis Maione, SportsGrid's Founder and President.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

