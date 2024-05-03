SportsGrid and Daily Racing Form Partner to Exclusively Cover Triple Crown Horse Races

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Network has teamed up with The Daily Racing Form to provide in-depth handicapping coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and the Belmont Stakes.

Celebrating the Kentucky Derby's 150th anniversary, The Daily Racing Form will deliver statistics, data and analytic insights giving the audience the winning edge. SportsGrid will showcase DRF contributors Dan Illman and David Aragonia reporting live across SportsGrid programs including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Game Time Decisions and In-Game Live. The DRF reporters will offer their exclusive insider news, and analytics focused on the trainers, jockeys, and owners.

"Daily Racing Form is excited to contribute to SportsGrid's respected programming and engage an audience that is specifically interested in wagering by providing DRF's trusted coverage and insight of global horse racing and the Triple Crown," said Scott Butera, CEO of Daily Racing Form.

"It is always a privilege to partner with an industry leader like The Daily Racing Form for their informative and comprehensive multimedia coverage showcasing the excitement and pageantry of horse racing's most popular and prestigious events," said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer, SportsGrid, Inc. "Powering quality reporting with the combination of DRF data insights and analytics makes news coverage that connect SportsGrid with audiences across the country. We look forward to this collaboration with The Daily Racing Form, which will provide SportsGrid's audiences with breaking news and real-time analytics."

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, and expert picks.

Daily Racing Form Contact:

Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contact:

Charles Theiss

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsGrid