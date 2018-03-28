SportsGrid Announces the Return of Craig Carton

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the airwaves live in Manhattan and create some amazing content with a company that has already established relationships with the same demographic of listeners that are loyal to me," said Mr. Carton, who previously hosted WFAN's Boomer & Carton Show. "Together we will become the show of choice for this audience and we will continue to engage with them on the airwaves, as well as through the many platforms that SportsGrid has."

Airing live weekdays from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET, Carton & Friends will be broadcast from FNTSY Sports Network's Studio 34, located in the heart of Manhattan, across the street from legendary Madison Square Garden. Nestled inside Rock & Reilly's NYC upscale gastropub on the Fifth Floor of the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel at 218 W 35th St., Craig's fans will be able to watch the daily show while they enjoy the communal spirit of the Irish pub infused with hip East Coast style. The show will be produced by Chris Cannon, who has an extensive career both producing and hosting audio programming. Craig will be joined in-studio by Corey Parson -- a seasoned on-air talent who has hosted for SiriusXM, Sports Illustrated, and several other major media outlets -- and Michelle Serpico, an MMA analyst who appears regularly on Tony Siragusa's "Podcave" podcast.

Carton & Friends can be enjoyed free across several media platforms, with streaming audio on the digital websites and apps of the FNTSY Sports Radio Network, iHeart, TuneIn and strategic partners like the New York Daily News. The streaming audio broadcasts can also be heard on the intelligent personal assistant devices Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod by speaking the words, "Play F-N-T-S-Y Sports Radio Network." On demand versions of the programming will be available on all the major podcast carriers including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn and more.

"Craig is one of the iconic voices in the industry, and his return to the airwaves is a victory for all of sports radio and his fans," said Louis M. Maione, President of SportsGrid. "The debut of Carton & Friends is just the beginning of our exciting growth plans. Being able to launch with a seasoned talent from and in New York City is just one signal that we are curating the best in class content that is set to be a major force in all sports, news and entertainment."

Live free video simulcasts will stream on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch.tv, Periscope, Mixer and Facebook, and on-demand versions will be released after each daily program. Both the audio and video of Carton & Friends will also be available for simulcast and syndication.

About SportsGrid Inc.

SportsGrid owns a constellation of properties including digital subscription, OTT video, and radio with terrestrial and digital distribution. The company operates fantasy sports industry-leaders, dailyroto.com and rotoexperts.com, FNTSY Sports Network, FNTSY Sports Radio Network, in addition to Esports properties, pwn.gg, and Esports Network. Its partners include the NBA, ESPN, Associated Press, NY Daily News, and NFL team websites.

About the FNTSY Sports Radio Network

Owned by SportsGrid, Inc., the FNTSY Sports Radio Network can be heard streaming on iHeart Radio, TuneIn, the FNTSY Sports Radio Network App, the SportsByline USA feed, on FNTSY.com and on partner sites such as NY Daily News and SB Nation Radio. The also stream airs on the intelligent personal-assistant devices Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod, on the Armed Forces Network, on WABC-AM in NY and on other select terrestrial stations throughout the United States.

FNTSY Sports Network digital video is distributed as a linear stream, on FNTSY Sports Network linear TV on over 35 cable carriers throughout North America, on DISH Network and on an ever-growing list of OTT Platforms including as Roku, Amazon Fire, Xbox, Apple TV, Pluto, fuboTV, Verizon go90, YouTube and YouTube Red.

