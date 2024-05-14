SportsGrid Celebrates SBC 2024 Sports Media Company of the Year Award

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid won the SBC Sports Media Company of the Year last week at the SBC North America Awards conference held in New York City. SportsGrid's award-winning multimedia content platform includes the SportsGrid FAST Channel, SportsGrid Audio Network, SportsGrid.com & App, social media platform, and the SportsGrid production studios located in New York City and Holmdel, New Jersey. Congratulations to the finalists in this year's SBC Sports Media Company of the Year, including Better Collective, SGG Media, and Pro League Network.

The 2024 SBC Awards North America recognized the achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers from all the major disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers, and data. With over 600 guests in attendance, the SBC Awards North America celebrated the companies that thrived in the last 12 months. The fourth iteration of the coveted awards ceremony was dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions to the North American iGaming and sports betting industry.

"The SBC Awards North America serve as a pivotal platform to celebrate, reflect, and look to the future of the North American market. It is a chance to honor the amazing work of companies and individuals over the last twelve months and I would like to extend a huge congratulations to all of our esteemed winners," SBC CEO and Founder Rasmus Sojmark.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as the SBC Sports Media Company of the Year. This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled sports content and experiences to our audience, and this accolade fuels our drive to continue pushing boundaries in the world of sports media," said Jeremy Stein, Co-Founder and CEO of SportsGrid.

