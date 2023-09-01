SportsGrid Launches FAST Channel on Vidgo Streaming TV Service

01 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid launched their FAST-streaming video channel on the Vidgo TV subscription service today. The SportsGrid Network is available to all Vidgo subscribers, providing live and exclusive sports, fantasy, and wagering programming with exclusive real-time news coverage of pre and in-game odds, data, stats, and gaming intelligence across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Sports, Golf, Tennis, and Soccer.

"We are extremely pleased to launch SportsGrid on the Vidgo TV platform with their extensive line-up of linear sports channels featuring live event coverage of NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and college football," said Gregg Sussman, SportsGrid VP, Content. "The SportsGrid pre and in-game programming provides the fanatical sports audience with predictive data analysis and in-depth commentary serving the millions of fantasy and sports wagering viewers."

Vidgo subscribers can now enjoy SportsGrid's pre-game programs featuring "Ferrall Coast to Coast" (M-F 3-6 PM ET) hosted by legendary Scott Ferrall, followed by "Game Time Decisions" (M-F 6-8 PM ET) with new host Kevin Walsh. "Ferrall Coast to Coast" previews the upcoming primetime schedule of live games and special events, going over the lines, totals, and props, giving the audience the market "edge." "Game Time Decisions" preps the audience, covering the primetime slate of games featuring breaking news, real-time data, and analytic intelligence, with expert contributors and their analysis.

The all-original SportsGrid primetime line-up is anchored by the weekday and weekend program "In Game Live." SportsGrid's flagship program defines the sports wagering genre with live reporting and analysis of in-game point spreads, odds, and line movement across all major sports. "In-Game Live" focuses on the popularity and emergence of live wagering, identifying game-specific odds and lines in real-time opportunities. The network's insightful commentary and alerts give the sports wagering audience time-sensitive actionable opportunities throughout the week.

SportsGrid's weekend live coverage includes College Football Today (SAT 9 AM – 12 Noon ET), offering a daily dose of college football news, features, analysis, game previews, and in-program discussion of the key games on the weekly schedule hosted by Kevin Walsh, Ben Stevens, and Joe Lisi with contributor Rich Cirminiello. On Sunday mornings, Pro Football Today (SUN 10 AM1 PM) features pre-game commentary on the latest news around the NFL from hosts Mike Blewitt and Kevin Walsh. The program focuses on previewing every Sunday's games, key team and player matchups, injuries, and real-time odds and lines.

About SportsGrid, Inc.
SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contacts:
Charles Theiss
[email protected] 

About Vidgo
Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It's never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo's simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming – every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

  • People Magazine "Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary."
  • Entertainment Weekly named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports
  • TV Guide "If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you."
  • The Desk "Sports fans who want a low-cost option to stream top-tier sports networks will have a hard time finding a better value than Vidgo."

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

SOURCE SportsGrid

