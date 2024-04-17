SportsGrid Launches Out-of-Home Content Solution on Barvanna Network

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first nationwide 24-hour streaming network dedicated to serving the sports wagering audience, launched the SportsGrid Out-of-Home Content Solution today on Barvanna Network. The SportsGrid cloud-based content solution enhances the fan experience delivering a 24/7 real-time on-screen L-Bar overlay featuring breaking news, scores, injury reports, odds, moneylines and more. The Barvanna Network is a sports & entertainment TV network specially designed to entertain out-of-home viewers and available in the United States to more than 3.5 million screens and 36,000 screens internationally. The SportsGrid OOH Content Solution amplifies and complements Barvanna's exclusive programming reaching millions of bar and restaurant patrons.

SportsGrid's OOH Content Solution provides Barvanna with a comprehensive sports gaming solution providing pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics, making Barvanna the only OOH TV network to provide real time sports wagering content alongside sports trivia, action sports videos and other short form programming designed for viewing in public spaces such as sports bars, restaurants, health clubs, offices, and hotels.

The SportsGrid content solution presents OOH publishers with an untapped programming resource to connect sponsors with their engaged fanatical sports audiences. The new SportsGrid OOH syndication platform serves as the sports betting content source to integrate publishers and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream. The SportsGrid OOH cloud-based content solution curates real time betting intelligence featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more.

"The introduction of the SportsGrid OOH Content Solution utilizes the delivery of the L-Bar technology to give the Barvanna Network and their audience the winning edge," said Jeremy Stein, CEO of SportsGrid. "The goal is to generate incremental sponsorship revenue streams for our distribution platforms and improve the economics of our partners."

"With the increasing popularity of sports wagering in the U.S., we're delighted to partner with SportsGrid to deliver a more robust offering which adds to Barvanna's appeal," said Sean Riley, Barvanna's Co-founder and President. "Now, with up-to-the-minute betting stats, establishments can maximize the excitement of sports broadcasts by pairing Barvanna Network with live games on other screens, offering patrons the ultimate sports viewing experience.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

About Barvanna, Inc.

Barvanna is a premier sports and entertainment TV network specially tailored for out-of-home viewing, designed to help businesses engage patrons with interactive, fun, and informative short-form programming . With its broad mix of popular trivia categories, extreme sports videos, and live game scores and stats, Barvanna is the most widely distributed out-of-home network in the USA. Since its launch, Barvanna has expanded its reach to more than three million screens nationwide through DIRECTV for Business (channel 9581) and to more than 36,000 screens internationally. For more information, please visit Barvanna.com.

