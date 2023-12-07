SportsGrid Launches "Pro League Soccer" Powered by MARCA

News provided by

SportsGrid

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid announced today the launch of the Pro League Soccer program in association with MARCA. The Pro League Soccer weekly sixty-minute program powered by MARCA will premiere on the SportsGrid streaming channel Saturday, December 9th airing 8-9 AM Eastern Time.  Pro League Soccer will feature the latest news, scores, team & player match ups, with wagering analysis covering all the professional leagues including MLS, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and Premier League.

The weekly soccer news program will be hosted by Dane Martinez with expert editorial contributors from MARCA including Daniel Hidalgo, Jeremy Beren, Tristan Afshar, Parker Johnson, and Matias Wodner. "To participate on the widely accessible SportsGrid channel is an enormous media opportunity for MARCA to reach the free-to-stream nationwide streaming audience.  MARCA will continue to develop and bring together the best on-air talent in soccer with a plan to drive new streaming properties across the soccer landscape." said Juan Ignacio Gallardo, Marca's Global Head of Editorial.

Louis Maione, SportsGrid's Co-Founder and President added "To collaborate with the MARCA team is a special opportunity to initiate SportsGrid's coverage of the world's most popular sport.  Today, Soccer is a must-watch sport with a global fan base of over 3.5 billion people. Pro League Soccer will cover the speed, excitement and match ups that keep fans on the edge of their seats."

About MARCA

Marca is the leading sports news publisher in the world, with over 105M monthly active users and a growing fan base in the US market.  Since 1938, Marca has brought the passion for sports and soccer with the best journalism. Producing original content for all digital platforms from editorial hubs in Madrid, Miami and Mexico City, Marca has over 200 journalists and contributors that cover 24x7 the latest news in the world of sports. For more information, please visit unidadeditorial.es.

About SportsGrid, Inc.
SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contact:
Charles Theiss
[email protected] 

SOURCE SportsGrid

Also from this source

SportsGrid Launches FAST Channel on Vidgo Streaming TV Service

SportsGrid Launches FAST Channel on Vidgo Streaming TV Service

SportsGrid launched their FAST-streaming video channel on the Vidgo TV subscription service today. The SportsGrid Network is available to all Vidgo...
SportsGrid Network 2023 Mid-Year HOV Viewership Increases 43%

SportsGrid Network 2023 Mid-Year HOV Viewership Increases 43%

SportsGrid Network's year-over-year HOV (hours of viewing) viewership increased 43% for the first and second quarters of 2023. The network's overall...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.