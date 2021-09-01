SportsGrid Multicast Network Launches Today in Nine Major Markets Across the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Network, the nation's first and only 24-hour network for the sports wagering audience and fantasy sports fans, launches today on digital subchannels in nine markets across the United States including: San Francisco (KRON-TV), Washington, D.C.(WDVM-TV), Tampa (WFLA-TV), Portland (KOIN-TV), Nashville (WKRN-TV) , Norfolk (WAVY-TV), Grand Rapids (WOOD-TV), Knoxville (WATE-TV), and Des Moines (WHO-TV). Programming on the SportsGrid Network will be available 24 hours a day 7 days a week, providing viewers with access to real-time sports news, statistics, odds, and lines, along with live expert analysis and commentary.

"The debut of SportsGrid Network comes at the perfect time, with the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season and the emergence of NEXTGEN TV technology," said Louis Maione, President and Founder of SportsGrid, Inc. "This new technology platform will enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and real time data and analytics. With NEXTGEN TV, SportsGrid will have the ability to personalize the sports fans news, scores, odds, statistics with interactive capabilities and features."

About SportsGrid Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SOURCE SportsGrid

