SportsGrid Network Launches on the VIDAA Smart TV OS & Global Content Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming network serving the massive sports wagering audience, announced the launch of the network across the VIDAA Smart TV OS & Content Platform. The VIDAA platform is available in over 160 countries on TVs by world-class manufacturers including brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, Loewe, We by Loewe, Newsan, BGH, Element, Schneider, Nordmende, Shinon, Vortex, AKAI, NIKAI, BRUHM, General Gold, and hundreds more. The SportsGrid Network launches on the VIDAA OS platform featuring over 300 global and local channels offering programming genres including movies, TV shows, sports, news, comedy and more. The SportsGrid Network viewer experience amplifies the emergence of new levels of fan engagement combined with the convergence between live sports programming and sports wagering coverage.

SportsGrid is the first and only 24-hour sports wagering streaming video service providing 18 hours of exclusive live original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, sports and betting experts, and guest contributors. The network features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The network's live programming originates from state-of-the-art television production facilities adjacent to Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the SG Studios & Production Hub located in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"We are extremely pleased to join the VIDAA platform – the timing is perfect with the excitement with the upcoming FIFA World Cup Soccer Championship." said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer. "The SportsGrid team will be serving these engaged fans with the odds, lines, and real-time actionable analytics before and during the live games as well."

ABOUT VIDAA

Established in 2019, VIDAA USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is the developer of Smart TV operating systems. Its flagship product, VIDAA TV OS, is currently in its sixth generation and provides advanced solutions to a multitude of leading Smart TV manufacturers globally, including Hisense, JPE, BOE, and TP Vision. Its award-winning Linux based licensed operating system with voice control, applications store, billing, and payments capabilities provides a turnkey solution to factories and brands, including licensed access to leading global and local premium streaming video content providers. VIDAA USA partners include over 100 Smart TV brands and over 400 content providers globally.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

