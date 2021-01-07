SportsGrid Radio Launches on SiriusXM Channel 204

SportsGrid Radio will feature a team of on-air personalities including Scott Ferrall, Gabe Morency, Ariel Epstein, and Jared Smith along with expert contributors and guest analysts. The channel streams live from the state-of-the-art production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. SportsGrid's real-time reporting includes the daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, news and more across pro football, basketball, baseball, hockey, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.

The all original SportsGrid Radio weekday line-up has 22-hours of live daily programming starting with The Early Line, weekdays from 7-9 AM ET, hosted by Erin Dolan and Kevin Walsh leading into The Morning After, weekdays from 9 AM – 12 Noon ET, hosted by the passionate and authentic Ariel Epstein and Jared Smith. The high energy topic-driven three-hour morning program covers the top sports stories of the day with the daily rundown of the Scores • Stats • Odds • News • Injury Updates • Interviews and more.

SportsGrid's pre-game programming features Ferrall Coast to Coast, weekdays from 4-6 PM ET, hosted by popular veteran sports radio personality Scott Ferrall, followed by Game Time Decisions, weekdays from 6-7 PM ET, with Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart. Ferrall Coast to Coast previews the upcoming primetime schedule of live games and special events going over breaking news, injuries, odds, and lines. Game Time Decisions reviews last-minute updates, real-time data and intelligence with expert commentary and analysis.

Every night from 7-10 PM ET, In Play Sports Tonight hosted by Blackjack Fletcher defines the sports gaming genre with live coverage and analysis of in-play breaking news, odds, and the line movement across all major sports. In-Play Sports Tonight focuses on the popularity and emergence of in-play gaming identifying actionable game-specific odds and lines opportunities.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched the STS video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The STS video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination serving the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis. For more about SportsGrid, please visit www.sportsgrid.com .

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Media contacts:

Charles Theiss

SportsGrid

[email protected]

Andrew FitzPatrick

SiriusXM

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsGrid

Related Links

http://www.sportsgrid.com

