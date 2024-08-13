SportsGrid Secures Spot on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest- Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid has been ranked No. 688 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for covering the nation's fastest-growing private companies, shining a light on America's most successful businesses within the economy's most dynamic sector - independent small businesses.

The official list was unveiled publicly on Inc.com as part of the Inc. magazine September issue, published on August 13. Companies making the cut for Inc. 5000 will have an opportunity to celebrate in-person at a Conference & Gala hosted in Palm Desert, California from October 16-18.

"Being named on the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and passion for innovation in the sports media industry," stated Jeremy Stein, CEO, SportsGrid, Inc. "This recognition not only highlights our explosive growth but also underscores our successful execution of diversifying our content to meet the needs of all betting consumers by 'always being on.' This all drives our mission of being the definitive 'Gambling Channel.'"

SportsGrid's second appearance within the Inc. 5000 list comes on the back of strong growth that has seen sessions increase by 42.8% and viewing figures rise 85.2% compared to January to July in 2023. These numbers strengthen SportsGrid's position as the leading sports FAST channel and gaming network.

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

