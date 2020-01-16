Sportsman's Warehouse Announces 3 New Store Locations

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, today announced plans to open new stores in Parker, Colorado, Brentwood, California and Corona, California this year. Local residents in these locations will soon be able to experience the Company's well-known, high level of customer service and quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise in person at each store.

"As we continue to grow our brand and business, we are excited to expand our presence in Colorado and California. We look forward to offering our huge selection of high-quality merchandise, backed by our guaranteed, everyday low prices and local expertise to three new communities in these states," stated Jon Barker, Sportsman's CEO. "While we continue to expand in northern California with our Brentwood location, our new store in Corona will be our first store in Southern California. After the grand opening celebrations, we will have a total of 13 stores in California and 7 in Colorado."

These new stores are planned to open in 2020: Parker in February, Brentwood in August and Corona in October. Soon, local residents in these markets will be able to:

Access an assortment of over 60,000 region-specific items accompanied by unsurpassed levels of customer service;

Have fun and learn new skills with unique workshops, demonstrations and seminars for the entire family; and

Enjoy grand opening celebrations with giveaways, doorbuster sales and more!

"While other competitors de-emphasize or exit the space, Sportsman's continues to opportunistically open new stores and grow our business through both ecommerce and store locations. We look forward to serving these communities through providing outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories," continued Barker.

The three new locations in Parker, Brentwood and Corona are Sportsman's first announced store openings in 2020 with additional openings likely to be announced in the near future. Including the three new locations, Sportsman's will have a total of 107 stores in 27 states.

For more information about Sportsman's Warehouse, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse is now the largest outdoor specialty retailer based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise in a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

SOURCE Sportsman’s Warehouse

Related Links

http://www.sportsmans.com

