Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Phil Stevens As Chief Technology Officer

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced the appointment of Phil Stevens as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"), effective August 5, 2019. He will oversee all technology aspects of the Company and develop policies and procedures to enhance the overall, customer experience.

"I am very pleased to have Phil join us as our next CTO," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse CEO. "Phil is a seasoned expert with over twenty years of experience, including leadership positions at large retail and technology companies across the United States. His expertise in transforming technology processes complements the strengths of our leadership team as we continue to strive to exceed customer expectations and execute our strategic growth plans."

For the past six years, Mr. Stevens supported thousands of retail locations worldwide as The Army and Air Force Exchange Service's Executive Vice President and CIO/CAO in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that, he served as the CIO and Corporate Advisor at Scintel Technologies in Atlanta, Georgia from August 2009 to February 2013. He was also the previous SVP and CIO for Education Finance Partners in Austin, Texas and the SVP Infrastructure and Operations for Macy's Systems and Technology in Atlanta.

"My goal for Sportsman's Warehouse is to deliver the technology capabilities we need to enhance and improve the experience our customers have in our stores and online. We need to provide the most relevant offerings, empowered associates, and efficient service," commented Stevens.

Mr. Stevens holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.

In his spare time, he enjoys hiking with his family. "My wife and I adopted three daughters in addition to our four adult children so we spend as much time together as possible," states Stevens. "Of course, we are very excited to move from Dallas, Texas to the Salt Lake City area where we will have new and incredible options for hiking and other outdoor activities."

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 94 stores in 25 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

