Sportsman's Warehouse Introduces Expanded, Firearm Dealer Shipping Program

MIDVALE, Utah, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, introduced their new, Local Firearm Dealer Shipping Program. Now, customers across the country can shop from a selection of over 8,000 firearms online and have their purchase easily shipped to one of hundreds of firearms' dealers nationwide quickly and easily.

"To meet the needs of firearm enthusiasts who don't live near our stores, our new, Local Firearm Dealer Shipping Program allows them to shop for their desired firearm in the convenience of their own home at any time," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse President and CEO. "Customers can make a purchase quickly and easily, and within days, have it shipped to a nearby, firearm dealer participating in the Sportsman's Warehouse program."

With the expansion of online firearm sales, the Sportsman's Warehouse Local Firearm Dealer Shipping Program offers exceptional services to online customers:

Customers don't need to find or speak with a gun dealer to make a purchase.

The Sportsman's system-driven process chooses a dealer closest to the customer's location within seconds, saving customers time and unnecessary hassle. Sportsman's is only using a vetted network of dealers nationwide to maintain quality standards.

Once the network is fully implemented, we will be able to service customers nationwide. It is derived from specific, established and reviewed storefront dealers with high customer-satisfaction-rankings whom are located outside the Sportsman's Warehouse geographic sales area. All dealers must go through a certification process by a designated Sportsman's Local Firearm Dealer Specialist for a safe and compliant firearm transaction.

All dealers must have a current Federal Firearms License (FFL) that is checked with the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"This easy, online shopping experience offers customers a huge selection of high-quality products to choose from, the excellent customer service we are known for, and our great prices," states Barker. "Now, rather than searching endlessly, firearm enthusiasts can find everything they need rolled into one great shopping experience."

For more details, visit www.sportsmans.com/local-firearm-dealer-shipping-program.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 93 stores in 24 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

