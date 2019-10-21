Sportsman's Warehouse Opens 8 New Locations

MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, opened eight new stores on October 19, 2019 as part of their recent acquisition of Field & Stream stores. Everyone is invited to join in the fun-filled, Grand Opening Celebrations at each location October 25th and 26th, 2019.

"With our new stores, we introduce the Sportsman's brand to New York and Pennsylvania," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse CEO. "Now, more customers can quickly and easily find their favorite hunting, shooting sports, fishing, camping, apparel, and footwear merchandise at the local level, all backed by our well-known quality service and guaranteed best prices."

The previous, Field & Stream locations reopened as new, Sportsman's Warehouse stores on 10/19/19. Each location offers roughly 50,000 square feet packed with over 60,000 region-specific products for local, outdoor activities in:

Elmira, NY ;

; Rochester, NY ;

; Altoona, PA ;

; Camp Hill, PA ;

; Washington, PA ;

; Asheville, NC ;

; Greensboro, NC ; and

; and Troy, MI



Everyone is invited to the Grand Opening Celebration at each store Friday, October 25, 2019 and Saturday, October 26, 2019 to:

Get a free $20 gift card and Sportsman's Warehouse hat (one per family) if they are:



gift card and Sportsman's Warehouse hat (one per family) if they are: One of the first 300 families to enter the store Friday, 10/25/19; and/or



One of the first 300 families to enter the store on Saturday, 10/26/19



Win door prizes and exciting giveaways from various sponsors; and



Receive special discounts on outdoor products and more!

"We look forward to providing unique events, educational seminars, jobs, and more at our new locations and becoming an important part of the to the local communities," states Barker.

For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 103 stores in 27 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

