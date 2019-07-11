Sportsman's Warehouse To Offer Customers New Visa Credit Card Through Agreement with Alliance Data

MIDVALE, Utah, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, recently signed an agreement with Alliance Data (NYSE: ADS) to offer an exclusive Visa credit card to customers starting in October.

"We've made it easy for customers to apply for our new Visa card, earn points fast and redeem them at any time for their favorite outdoor gear, apparel, accessories, and more," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse President and CEO. "For over 30 years, Alliance Data has provided leading co-branded and private label credit programs, and we are proud to offer our customers a Visa card backed by their extensive experience and excellent service."

Starting in October, customers can apply for the Sportsman's Warehouse Visa credit card to make purchases and:

Earn 5 points for every $1.00 spent in the store, 2 points for gas, home improvement, and National Parks, and 1 point everywhere else;

Redeem points (no minimum) at any time quickly and easily via the SW loyalty-account eGift Card process;

During special promotions, receive deferred interest promotional financing plans on individual total purchases made at Sportsman's Warehouse greater than $299.00 ; and

; and Earn a $50.00 Rewards Card with $500.00 in purchases outside of Sportsman's Warehouse within the first 120 days of opening their card.

Card owners can monitor their account online whenever it's convenient for them.

"The new, Sportsman's Warehouse Visa card gives customers a simple way to buy what they need on our website or at our local stores, save time and money, and enjoy special rewards," states Barker. "Plus they can relax knowing that their purchases always come with low prices and well-known customer service."

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 93 stores in 24 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. Outdoor enthusiasts will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

