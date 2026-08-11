SportsMed Physical Therapy Celebrates Two Stevie Awards at American Business Awards® Ceremony

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy was honored on stage in New York City at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®, where the organization formally accepted two prestigious Stevie Awards recognizing its continued growth, innovation, and commitment to patient care.

Representatives from SportsMed joined industry leaders from across the nation at the awards banquet, where the organization was recognized with two prestigious Stevie Awards to celebrate the company's remarkable growth and continued expansion, while the other recognized the organization's commitment to delivering outstanding healthcare services and patient care.

Taking the stage to accept the honors, SportsMed leadership expressed gratitude to the organization's employees, clinicians, and support teams whose dedication has fueled the company's success. In remarks delivered during the event, the team highlighted SportsMed's ongoing mission to provide exceptional patient-centered care while continuing to expand access to rehabilitation and wellness services throughout the communities it serves.

The evening served as both a celebration of SportsMed's accomplishments and a reflection of the hard work of team members across the organization. From clinicians and patient care coordinators to operational and administrative staff, the awards recognize the collective effort that continues to drive SportsMed forward.Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 55 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this opening.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 55 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy