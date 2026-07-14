SportsMed Physical Therapy Opens Clinic in Harrison, Expanding to 56 Clinics Across NJ and CT

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading name in outpatient rehabilitation and wellness, is pleased to announce the opening of the Harrison clinic. This addition brings the company's total number of clinics to 56, further expanding access to patient-centered care throughout New Jersey and Connecticut.

This location reinforces the company's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality care throughout the region.

The Harrison clinic offers a wide range of services, including physical therapy, occupational and hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and HomeCare services. Each treatment plan is developed with a focus on clinical excellence and personalized recovery.

"The opening of our Harrison clinic represents more than our 56th location - it reflects our continued commitment to bringing exceptional, patient-centered care closer to the communities we serve," says Peter N. Ponzini, Chief Executive Officer, SportsMed Physical Therapy. "As SportsMed continues to grow, our mission remains unchanged: delivering outstanding clinical outcomes through compassionate care, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to every patient. We are proud to join the Harrison community and look forward to serving its residents for years to come."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 56 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle-market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this opening.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 56 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy