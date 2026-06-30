SportsMed Physical Therapy Named a 2026 Health Care Heroes Honoree

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy has been recognized as a 2026 Health Care Heroes Honoree, an award that celebrates outstanding organizations and professionals making a meaningful impact in the healthcare industry through innovation, leadership, and exceptional patient care.

The recognition highlights SportsMed Physical Therapy's continued commitment to delivering high-quality rehabilitation services, personalized treatment plans, and compassionate care to the communities it serves.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside so many dedicated healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others," said Peter N. Ponzini, CEO. "This recognition reflects the commitment of our entire team to delivering exceptional patient care, fostering innovation, and strengthening the communities we serve. I am grateful to our employees, partners, and patients who inspire us every day to raise the standard of healthcare."

The Health Care Heroes recognition underscores SportsMed Physical Therapy's leadership within the healthcare field and its ongoing efforts to raise the standard of rehabilitative care.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 55 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland and Knight served as legal counsel to SportsMed for this opening.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 55 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy