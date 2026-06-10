SportsMed Physical Therapy Earns Best of 2026 Award

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy is proud to announce that forty-one clinic locations across New Jersey have been recognized with the BusinessRate Best Physical Therapy Practice Award for 2026. The distinction honors physical therapy practices that demonstrate outstanding patient care, clinical excellence, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to achieving positive patient outcomes.

The BusinessRate Best Physical Therapy Practice Award recognizes organizations that consistently deliver high-quality rehabilitation services while maintaining a reputation for excellence within the communities they serve.

"We are incredibly proud that forty-one SportsMed Physical Therapy clinics have been recognized with the BusinessRate Best Physical Therapy Practice Award for 2026," said Dr. Peter Ponzini, CEO of SportsMed Physical Therapy. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate patient care, and the dedication of our therapists and staff who work every day to help patients regain function, improve mobility, and achieve their goals. We are grateful to our patients and communities for their continued trust and support."

This recognition reinforces SportsMed Physical Therapy's ongoing commitment to advancing rehabilitation care, delivering exceptional patient experiences, and helping patients achieve their highest level of function and wellness across multiple locations.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 55 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services and HomeCare services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy