SportsMed Physical Therapy Opens 3 New Clinics in Q1 2024

The physical therapy company increases its footprint to 42 locations and brings its multi-disciplinary services to West New York, Englewood and Linden, NJ

GLEN ROCK, N.J., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy announces opening three new clinics in the first quarter of 2024: West New York, Englewood, and Linden, NJ. The Englewood clinic is the second SportsMed Physical Therapy in the same town.

A leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation care, SportsMed offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services, and pelvic floor physical therapy across New Jersey and Connecticut. SportsMed also recently launched its HomeCare division, which provides outpatient home-based physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services.

Regarding the recent launches, SportsMed's CEO Peter N. Ponzini says, "We are excited to kick off 2024 by adding three new SportsMed clinics, serving patients in Hudson, Bergen, and Union counties. SportsMed Physical Therapy West New York, Englewood, and Linden will offer the same exceptional patient care and clinical excellence to these communities that SportsMed is known for."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 42 locations

Established in 2004, SportsMed celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management, a NYC-based investor of lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to SportsMed.

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 42 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture services, and pelvic floor physical therapy. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit www.SportsMedPhysicalTherapy.com and follow them on LinkedIn .

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansions. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

