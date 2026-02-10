Sportsology Capital Partners Makes Strategic Minority Investment in the Texas Rangers

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsology Capital Partners ("SCP"), a private investment firm focused exclusively on high-quality sports franchises and global sports platforms, today announced a strategic minority investment in the Texas Rangers. The transaction represents SCP's inaugural investment in Major League Baseball and underscores the firm's conviction in the long-term value of elite professional sports assets.

SCP was founded to partner with best-in-class ownership groups and management teams, providing patient capital alongside deep strategic expertise. The firm targets minority investments in franchises and platforms with durable competitive advantages, strong governance, and significant long-term growth potential across media rights, fan engagement, and global brand expansion.

The Texas Rangers are widely regarded as one of the premier franchises in Major League Baseball, anchored by a World Series championship, a state-of-the-art ballpark, a top-tier market, and a proven leadership team. SCP's investment reflects a long-term partnership approach and does not alter the club's existing structure or day-to-day operations.

"This investment exemplifies exactly what Sportsology Capital Partners was built to pursue," said SCP Founding Partner John Carroll. "The Texas Rangers are an exceptional management group, a powerful fan base, a championship organization and offer long-term fundamentals that we believe position the franchise to be among the most valuable teams in baseball. We are proud to support the organization as a long-term partner."

The investment comes amid continued growth in professional sports franchise valuations, driven by resilient media rights, expanding global audiences, and increasing institutional participation. SCP's strategy is designed to capitalize on these secular tailwinds while maintaining disciplined underwriting and alignment with ownership partners.

Prior to the Rangers transaction, SCP acquired a minority stake in the France SailGP Team alongside Ares and international football icon Kylian Mbappé. SCP continues to evaluate a highly selective pipeline of opportunities across professional sports, emerging leagues, and adjacent sports media and entertainment platforms worldwide.

SCP was advised by Hogan Lovells, with Moelis & Company LLC serving as financial advisor.

About Sportsology Capital Partners (SCP)

SCP is a private investment firm dedicated to minority investments in premier professional sports franchises, global leagues, and high-growth sports, media, and entertainment businesses. SCP partners with ownership groups to provide long-term capital, strategic insight, and industry expertise while preserving control, culture, and operational independence.

scpartnerssport.com

SOURCE Sportsology Capital Partners