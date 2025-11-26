SportStar Relocation Launches New Website Showcasing Premier Athlete Relocation & Luxury Real Estate Network

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportStar Relocation (SSR), the trusted leader in athlete and entertainment relocation for more than 25 years, has launched a fully redesigned website built to deliver a modern, streamlined, and highly personalized experience for professional athletes, entertainers, executives, and their families moving across North America.

The new platform, now live at SportStarRelocation.com, introduces an elevated look, intuitive navigation, and a suite of tools tailored to the unique lifestyle demands of high-profile clients. With a focus on clarity, confidentiality, and precision, the upgraded site makes it easier than ever for users to connect with SSR's nationwide network of specialists.

Comprehensive Area Guides for Every Major Market

One of the site's standout features is its expansive library of hyper-detailed area guides covering key U.S. and Canadian markets. These guides help relocating athletes quickly understand local neighborhoods, schools, commute times, training facilities, lifestyle amenities, and insider recommendations—critical information during trades, drafts, free agency moves, or off-season transitions.

"The Lineup" — Exclusive Sports & Entertainment Real Estate News

SSR has also brought back The Lineup, its digital-first publication delivering curated updates on athlete moves, luxury property transactions, behind-the-scenes market insights, and interviews with top industry professionals. The publication reinforces SSR's position as a thought leader at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and real estate.

Elite, Brand-Agnostic Professional Network

Unlike traditional brokerage-based sports divisions, SSR is fully brand-agnostic—inviting only the most vetted, experienced real estate specialists in each market to represent its clients. This selective model ensures white-glove service, consistency, and a higher standard of expertise for every relocation.

Full-Service Relocation Support

Beyond real estate, the new SSR platform outlines comprehensive relocation services including short-term housing, transportation logistics, move-in coordination, and lifestyle support for families navigating rapid transitions. From draft day to trade deadlines, SSR provides a one-stop solution for every detail of the move.

"This new platform reflects everything SportStar stands for—trusted relationships, elite expertise, and an understanding of what professional athletes and their families truly need when relocating," said Ed Kaminsky, Founder and CEO.

About SportStar Relocation

Founded by real estate leader Ed Kaminsky, SportStar Relocation has connected athletes, entertainers, and executives with top relocation and real estate specialists across North America for over two decades, delivering elite service with absolute confidentiality. For more information, visit SportStarRelocation.com.

