SportsTech Startup xCREW Launches 'Paceful' in the US, an AI-Powered Platform Redefining the Running Experience

An AI-Driven Running App Which Achieved 9x Running Frequency, 64% User Retention During 6-Month Beta Test

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xCREW, a SportsTech startup, today announced the official launch of Paceful, an AI-powered running platform. Targeting the $61 billion global running market, Paceful aims to capture the attention of 55 million runners in the United States with a focus on community and consistent motivation.

Strategic Entry into the Global Running Market

xCREW Launches ‘Paceful’ in the US

Founded in November 2020, xCREW has developed Paceful to transform the traditional running app experience. With the global running app market projected to grow at a 12% annual rate through 2032, the platform aims to redefine user engagement through its innovative Run-to-Earn model.

"Paceful is more than just a running app, it's built to become the global standard for running communities by connecting runners' daily lives and culture," said Sangjun Kwak, CEO of xCREW. "We're creating a world where runners run together, grow together, and earn rewards together."

AI-Powered Running Platform Features

Paceful distinguishes itself by transforming running distance and pace into tangible rewards, going beyond simple workout tracking. Users can earn a variety of rewards based on their exercise data, including running shoes, sports equipment, race entries, and gift cards. Unlike existing apps that focus on 'records and digital badges', Paceful maximizes user motivation through cash-equivalent rewards.

The platform offers low entry barriers for existing running app users by integrating their workout data from external apps like Apple Health and Strava. Additionally, Paceful employs AI-based skill and location matching technology to recommend running clubs and teammates tailored to each runner's profile. One of the Paceful's key differentiators is its challenge-based reward system, designed to help solo users feel a sense of community even when running alone.

Proven Performance in the Running App Market

Prior to Paceful's official launch, xCREW conducted a comprehensive six-month beta test the platform across the United States, involving over 4,000 running clubs and 50,000 runners, demonstrating remarkable outcomes:

78% of participants increased running frequency by 9x

64% weekly active user retention rate

One beta tester mentioned, "Strava just logs records, but Paceful rewards you for every run, which is a completely different motivation."

Investment and Expansion Strategy

xCREW has secured $473K in seed funding from prominent investors including SparkLabs, Gimgisalab, and Kyowon Group. The company plans a strategic global expansion, progressively extending from running to walking, trekking, cycling, and swimming in the future.

Following the US launch, xCREW targets expansion into the UK, France, Germany, and Japan. The company aims to reach 10 million cumulative global users by 2027, and in the long term, to help grow and connect running culture worldwide.





About xCREW

xCREW is a SportsTech startup revolutionizing the running app market through the Paceful platform. By precisely identifying runners' motivational challenges and transforming them into innovative product solutions, the company seeks to help more people lead healthier lives through sustainable exercise routines and meaningful motivation.

For more information, visit https://paceful.run

