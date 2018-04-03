SportStock Launches the Ultimate Fantasy Sports Stock Market for NBA Fans

The SportStock app, now available worldwide on the App Store, is the first fantasy sports app of its kind where avid sports fans can invest in their favorite athletes and earn dividends based on their in-game performances. In the name of fun and love, sport aficionados can now put their predictions to the test for free, using the SportStock app. Download SportStock from the App Store today (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sportstock-fantasy-sports/id1346952798?mt=8) and use code 'LaunchDay' for a 1,000 Dynasty Dollar sign-up bonus.

The app provides a platform for sports lovers to buy and sell proverbial stocks in NBA athletes during regular game seasons as well as offseason, with NFL, MLB, and NHL exchanges soon to be added to the list.

Now, at the peak of the 2017-2018 NBA season, fans worldwide can compete against one-another in a fantasy sports game like no other. Through the SportStock app, NBA lovers have a unique avenue to exert their mastery for the game and vie for top positions in daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and all-time competitions.

Reflecting the actual sporting arena - wherein the value of players fluctuates regularly due to factors including their performance, matchups, injury status, potential, and so on - SportStock has an algorithm updating prices of each athlete, which refreshes every 10-minutes based on a variety of different factors. Essentially, this ground-breaking tool gives sports fans the power at their fingertips to study players and trust in their own research and predictions and thus place informed bids.

With the initial $10,000 in-game currency, or Dynasty Dollars, awarded to each user, the 'aim of the game' is to expand one's portfolio by identifying and investing in undervalued athletes from an early stage to gain the highest returns - similar to the technique applied in a real-life stock market. With the athletes' stock prices updated every 10 minutes, users also have the chance to keep track of their portfolio and make the relevant adjustments every day.

The app features the ability to conduct in-depth analysis on NBA player statistics, stock price ratios tied to key performance indicators, dividend averages, injury statuses and matchup information. Users can also search for different athletes based on parameters they prefer, view portfolio details, and win prizes for placing in the leaderboard.

SportStock can be found online at www.SportStockApp.com and on social @SportStockApp.

Press Contact:

Name: Rehaan Adatia

Email: support@SportStockApp.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportstock-launches-the-ultimate-fantasy-sports-stock-market-for-nba-fans-300623277.html

SOURCE SportStock

Related Links

http://www.SportStockApp.com

