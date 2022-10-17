Sportswear market in Germany to grow by USD 3.36 Bn, Physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sportswear market in Germany is expected to grow by USD 3.36 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the Physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports. In addition, the is anticipated to boost the growth of the Sportswear Market in Germany.

Major Five Sportswear in Germany Companies:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sportswear Market in Germany 2022-2026

adidas AG: The company offers sportswear that includes shoes, sweatshirts, joggers, tracksuits, hoodies, and many more products, under the brand name of Adidas.

hummel AS: The company offers sportswear that includes jerseys, pants, shorts, sports bras, tights, and many more products for men, women, and kids, under the brand name Hummel.

Jako AG: The company offers sportswear that includes trousers, hooded jackets, t-shirts, and caps for men, women, and kids, under the brand name Jako.

ORTLIEB Sportartikel GmbH: The company offers sportswear that includes bike bags and backpacks for outdoors which are waterproof, durable, highly functional, and sustainably produced, under the brand name of Ortlieb.

Otto Group: The company offers sportswear that includes shirts, pants, hoodies, jerseys, and many more products for men, women, and kids, under the brand name OTTO.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Sportswear Market in Germany as a part of the global Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Sportswear Market in Germany throughout the forecast period.

Sportswear Market in Germany Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Sportswear Market in Germany includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Sportswear Market Segmentation in Germany

Product

Apparel



Footwear



Wearables

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Sportswear Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.46 Regional analysis Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, hummel AS, Jako AG, ORTLIEB Sportartikel GmbH, Otto Group, PUMA SE, Reusch International SpA AG, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, uhlsport GmbH, and VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

