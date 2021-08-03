SportsYard to Launch ICO on August 7

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsYard today announced its intent to launch its initial coin offering on August 7th 2021. SportsYard is an innovative, decentralized sports betting exchange that redefines the bettor experience through state-of-the-art, peer-to-peer betting opportunities utilizing the Ethereum blockchain. SportsYard will launch the platform pending receipt of all necessary state gaming licenses and other authorizations.

Sportsyard will only issue tokens (BETS) to investors who verify their accredited status and comply with certain anti-money laundering and "know your customer" checks.

About SportsYard

SportsYard is a decentralized sports betting exchange that facilitates peer-to-peer betting on the outcome of a variety of real world sporting events. A peer-to-peer betting exchange differs from a traditional sports book model by allowing users to bet against each other, based on published odds, rather than placing a bet with a bookmaker. SportsYard will act as a facilitator between two bettors, each of whom can either back or lay (bet against) a particular prediction. The user who bets on the correct outcome wins the wagered amount. SportsYard's exchange provides a transparent, low-cost alternative to traditional betting platforms, and increases the social aspect of sports betting by facilitating peer-to-peer interactions. SportsYard will not charge a fee for creating a wager or using its recommended odds; users will pay a small commission when their bet is matched with another user of the platform.

For more information, visit sportsyard.com.

[email protected] Media Contact

SOURCE SportsYard Inc

Related Links

www.sportsyard.com

