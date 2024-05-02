Sporttrade Expands into Iowa

A Premium player experience now available to Iowans

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sporttrade , a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, along with their strategic partner Wild Rose Casino & Hotel, Clinton, today announced the Sporttrade betting app is now live in its third state: Iowa. Sporttrade will offer a premium experience to residents of the Hawkeye State.

"Today we're privileged to introduce the Sporttrade experience in Iowa," said Alex Kane, Sporttrade Founder and CEO. "Sporttrade isn't just any old sportsbook. We're on a relentless mission to transform the way players think about sports betting."



"Sporttrade will be attractive for sports bettors who want a premium betting experience; higher limits, better prices, and concierge care. " said Kane. "Thank you to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, thank you to our players, and most of all, I want to thank the Sporttrade family of employees."

"We believe that our collaboration with Sporttrade represents the future of gaming, and we're grateful for their latest innovation." said Brian Diver, President of Wild Rose Entertainment. "This partnership solidifies our commitment to providing our guests with cutting-edge entertainment and unmatched experiences. As we say at Wild Rose; You'd Rather Be Here."



Qualified and eligible players will be able to place bets starting today in Iowa on the Sporttrade iOS app, with the Android app set to become available to Iowa players later in 2024.

About Sporttrade Inc.

Sporttrade was borne out of the belief that the golden age of sports betting has yet to come. Combining proprietary technology, thoughtful design, and capital markets expertise, our platform endeavors to modernize sports betting for a more equitable, responsible, and accessible future.

Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. For more information visit us at http://sporttrade.com/ and follow us on Twitter @sporttrade_app , and Instagram sporttrade_app .

SOURCE Sporttrade Inc.