Sporttrade Submits for Federal Exchange and Clearing Registration

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sporttrade , a Philadelphia-based financial technology company, today announced submission of Designated Contract Market ("DCM") and Derivatives Clearing Organization ("DCO") applications with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC").

"Today marks the opening of an incredibly exciting chapter of the Sporttrade journey, one that facilitates a return to our original vision." said Alex Kane, Founder and CEO. "The CFTC's market-based regulatory framework enables Sporttrade to provide market participants an elevated level of efficiency, transparency, and consumer protection relative to what we've been able to offer to date."

Since 2022, Sporttrade has been regulated as a state-licensed sports betting operator in five states; New Jersey, Colorado, Iowa, Arizona, and Virginia. Customers on the existing Sporttrade platform have come to expect quality service and tight spreads on an award-winning venue. Sporttrade is the first company to apply for DCM registration while also operating a state-regulated platform.

"We had originally constructed our venue under the assumption that the sports trading vertical would follow the trajectory of most other electronic markets, one towards efficiency and transparency powered by broker intermediation and institutional participation." noted Kane. "Federal registration will thus allow us to finally unlock the full potential of our natively-built exchange, clearing, and broker technology in our pursuit to always put the customer first."

Sporttrade anticipates approval in 2026, subject to all required registration and licensure.

