Sporttrade to Revolutionize Sports Betting

"Our mission is to elevate the sports betting industry, and truly provide an all-inclusive platform designed for the customer," said Alex Kane, Founder and CEO of Sporttrade. "For two decades, retail customers have benefited immensely from unprecedented innovation in equity trading. Sporttrade was created to bring those same great benefits to sports betting, including increased efficiency, real transparency and better pricing."

As a sports betting exchange, Sporttrade will ensure a stable and open betting marketplace, to offer a fair and transparent environment. Ultimately, this means a superior sports betting experience for every customer.

Sporttrade.com , designed by Philadelphia-based design firm Armor , provides visitors an opportunity to receive launch notifications, access unique platform features such as "always on" in-play trading, the ability to trade in and out of bets at anytime, and provide FAQs to help members join and educate themselves.

About Sporttrade Inc.

Sporttrade is poised to enter the US market with the first regulated sports betting exchange in the country's history. Sporttrade is led by an accomplished team from sports betting, and capital markets backgrounds. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit http://sporttrade.com/.

Sporttrade media contact:

Russ Rubino

917-331-2931

[email protected]

https://www.sporttrade.com

SOURCE Sporttrade Inc

