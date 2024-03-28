Sportzino.com establishes strong market presence in the U.S after 3 months, partnering with industry-leading gaming partners

Sportzino.com levels up its North American footprint after securing partnerships with industry-established European gaming providers, boasting 300+ games in its library and predictions on over 40 major sports.

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Within just three months of its official launch, Blazesoft's Sportzino.com has secured its position as a dominant force in the U.S.social sports and gaming entertainment industry.

Sportzino's exclusive VIP program, The League of Champions, has champion treatment in store for loyal players. Based on a players' weekly performance, they can be drafted to 1 of 5 sub-leagues that provide various special perks, bonuses, and promotions.

The founders of Sportzino.com are luminaries in the social gaming space, bringing to market the first platform that combines casino-style gaming with a free-to-play social sportsbook. Aside from being an innovative hub that cultivates a social sportsbook and a casino all-in-one, its rapid ascent can also be attributed to strategic partnerships with acclaimed gaming providers like Gamzix , Onlyplay , 4theplayer , Slotopia, and Print Studios , in addition to Pragmatic Play , Relax Gaming , Evoplay , and many others.

"We are thrilled to witness Sportzino.com establishing multiple strategic partnerships and broadening our players' access to a wider selection of top-tier games and all sorts of predictions on major sports leagues," said Sportzino Program Manager Dmytro Uzundai in a statement. "Our growth is determined by continuously diversifying our offerings, which we achieve by partnering with industry-acclaimed providers that promise nothing but the best entertainment experience. The wide variety of casino-style games and sports allows Sportzino to truly follow their slogan that 'Everything is worth a prediction.'"

Sportzino.com levels up its North American footprint with European providers Onlyplay and Gamzix, which distinguish themselves through improved gamification and unique social features that set them apart globally. Slotopia carries traditional slot games with a modern thematic twist; Print Studio develops its games in-house and provides experienced casino players with intensified gameplay options, while 4ThePlayer creates mobile-friendly games. After putting pen to paper on the deals, Sportzino.com now boasts more than 300 casino-style games of various categories like slots, crash, jackpots, arcade, and more.

According to Christina Muratkina, CEO of Onlyplay, the new partnership with Sportzino.com is a thrilling opportunity for a new era of entertainment. "Combining Sportzino's market presence and Onlyplay's unique gaming solutions, the collaboration will create an immersive and stimulating gaming environment for players. The gaming industry is evolving rapidly, and strategic collaborations are important in shaping the future of online social gaming," concluded Muratkina.

In addition to its growing list of new providers, Sportzino.com releases exclusive games from its partners Pragmatic Play and Evoplay .

Sportzino.com is gearing up for an exciting March Madness competition featuring Parlay boosts, SGPs, and Live fast markets with challenges and generous prizes. While this may be the platforms' first-ever March Madness, Sportzino has already hosted 120+ special promotional events of both sports and casino nature.

After Blazesoft launched Sportzino.com in December 2023, there has been a notable surge in interest in its social sportsbook, evidenced by predictions tripling month-over-month. Through consistently delivering new games of trending genres, running special promotional events, and offering 24/7 customer support, showcased by an average user review score of 4.6, players learn they can rely on Sportzino.com for the best free-to-play sports and casino entertainment.

Today, Sportzino offers risk-free sports predictions on over 40 major sports leagues, enabling users to exercise their sports knowledge throughout all seasons — and, in a bid to further engage its loyal E-sports fans, Sportzino.com offers streaming services and predictions on popular titles such as Valorant, CS: GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

Furthermore, the recent launch of Sportzino's one-of-a-kind VIP program, The League of Champions, has excited loyal players for champion treatment when making predictions on various markets, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and UEFA matches. Based on a players' weekly performance, they can be drafted to 1 of 5 sub-leagues that provide various special perks, bonuses, and promotions. Each Sportzino player acquires points for their playing activity — thus the more a player engages, the more chances they get to climb up to the top.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , and Sportzino.com the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

