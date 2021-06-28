MAUMEE, Ohio, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sposie is excited to announce both a brand new product launch--the Super Sposie, which was also added to the SIGIS Eligible Product List for diapers and juvenile incontinence--and a 2021 Product of the Year Award from Baby Maternity Magazine for Best Potty Training Aid!

Sposie Announces New Product to Help Children with Juvenile Incontinence, SIGIS Eligibility, and a Product of the Year Award Sposie Announces New Product to Help Children with Juvenile Incontinence, SIGIS Eligibility, and a Product of the Year Award

Announcing Super Sposie: The newly launched Super Sposie is 50% larger and more absorbent than Sposie's next-size booster pad. This essential product is designed specifically to serve older children with youth incontinence and overnight bed-wetting, as well as young adults with special needs, filling a niche in the market that has been underserved for far too long.

Like all Sposie products the Super Sposies are dermatologist- and pediatrician-tested, certified hypoallergenic, made from cruelty-free materials, and designed to be a fantastic value.

"As not only a mother, but an advocate of special needs children for over 15 years, I have seen first-hand the challenges that parents face in providing practical solutions to their children's everyday needs. The Super Sposie is a game changer for children with special needs," says Mary Palacio, the Director of Crystal Academy in Coral Gables, Fl. "This new product provides special needs children with not only comfort, but also with the independence to experience everyday activities that are often limited to them."

Additionally, the Super Sposie was added to the SIGIS Eligible Product List for diapers and juvenile incontinence. This important distinction means that the Super Sposie qualifies for purchase with an FSA or HRA payment card. Eligible products include OTC products that are for medical care and are primarily for a medical purpose--in short it's a game changer, especially for parents of children with special needs!

Baby Maternity Product of the Year: Voted on by expectant moms, new moms, and baby caregivers, Baby Maternity Magazine's--a national magazine aimed at providing parents the latest info on all things pregnancy and baby-related--reviews and awards are based solely on the opinions of real parents--so we're thrilled that the respected publication's readers voted Sposie's Diaper Booster Pads as the Best Potty Training Aid for 2021.

"The success of our brand is built on gaining the trust of real moms and dads who are out there taking potty training one at a time with their children," says Adam Strizzi, Sposie's Director of Marketing, and a real dad himself. "To see our signature product be recognized for excellence by the parents and caregivers who make up the babyMaternity audience is such an honor!"

To learn more about Sposie, their signature diaper booster pads, the new Super Sposie, and the latest news and updates from the brand, visit sposie.com and follow @SposieKids on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For media inquiries:

Daniella Gomez, [email protected]

Adam Strizzi, [email protected]

tel: 1 800.823.7631

SOURCE Sposie