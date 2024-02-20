SPOT ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO DRIVE CONTINUED SUCCESS

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics company in North America, announced today the promotion of key team members as the company continues to grow and excel in the logistics sector.

John Carsello, who joined Spot in May 2023 as Chief of Staff, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Carsello is a seasoned business leader with more than 20 years of experience. He will remain responsible for a wide range of internal initiatives to help fulfill the Company's mission and execute its strategic plan. In addition, he will have oversight of Spot's safety, claims, and loss prevention processes, along with responsibility for driving growth at several of the Company's locations. He has been a pivotal addition to the senior leadership team, helping enhance operations and leverage technology to optimize delivery for Spot's customers and carriers.

Andrew Krop, who held the role of Chief Operating Officer alongside his primary role as Chief Financial Officer, will retain the latter. This will enable him to increasingly focus on all financial matters for the organization, including continuing to drive Spot's strong data analysis and reporting capabilities, along with significant involvement in driving overall customer growth. Both Carsello and Krop will continue to report to Spot's Co-Founders, Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck.

Kreg Hunter, formerly Director of Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Hunter joined Spot in 2014 and has served in a variety of roles progressively during his tenure. In this new role, he will continue to lead the Logistics and Carrier Services functions, but with a more strategic focus on streamlining efficiencies and automation while identifying greater process improvement opportunities. Hunter will report to Carsello.

"As our business has advanced, this evolution of our team is a logical next step in driving continued success," said Elsener. "Recognizing superior work and commitment to the success of Spot is always a tremendous highlight. I am confident that this group will excel in their roles and will further strengthen our teams to deliver best-in-class service. I also want to extend a special thank you to Andrew Krop for serving in a dual role these past seven years, a period in which Spot grew exponentially and expanded its geographic footprint from two to six offices."

Spot was founded in 2009 by Elsener and Schenck, and recently celebrated its 15th anniversary by unveiling its redesigned innovative website and ground-breaking technology platform, MySpot. You can learn more at www.spotinc.com , or hear from industry experts on the Company's podcast, More Than A Broker, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

About Spot

As a leading third-party logistics company in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, Tampa, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

