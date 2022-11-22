'Spot Detective' - Check your spots this summer

The latest campaign urging Australians to get their skin checked

MELBOURNE, Australia and SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoBeta, a leading medical device company specialising in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies for non-melanoma skin cancer, has launched The Spot Detective campaign to rally Australians in the fight against skin cancer this summer.

With two out of three Australians diagnosed with skin cancer before the age of 701, it is vital for all Australians to have regular skin checks. The Spot Detective campaign is encouraging Australians to visit a Spot Detective – their GP, dermatologist or skin health specialist – to have their spots assessed and to learn about the various treatments available for those diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer.

Skin cancer occurs when skin cells are damaged, often from overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma (BCC); squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and melanoma.2 Australia has one of the highest melanoma rates in the world1, with one Australian dying from melanoma every six hours.3 A skin check can save your life.

OncoBeta's Australian Medical Director, Dr Sam Vohra, says, "Thankfully most skin cancers are treatable and most of us will know someone who has had a skin cancer. Today, there are a range of treatments available to patients in addition to surgery, some of which are painless*, only needing a single session† and non-invasive."4-6

The Spot Detective campaign is asking Australians to take action: if they see a skin spot that is suspicious, new, oddly shaped or has changed in colour then it's time to get it checked. The campaign includes a series of LIVE reads across 2GB and WSFM in Sydney and 3AW and Gold 104.3 in Melbourne, as well as a social media and digital marketing campaign, and free skin check pop-ups at various locations.

"With one of the highest incidences of skin cancer in the world, Australians need to be vigilant with their skin. The Spot Detective campaign is a timely reminder to make sure you are protecting yourself from the sun, and if you notice any changes to your skin, check in with a skin health specialist," added Dr Vohra.

Another health initiative from OncoBeta, this public awareness campaign also encourages anyone diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer to be well informed about all treatments and discuss their most suitable options with a healthcare professional. OncoBeta's skin cancer therapy which utilises the rhenium-188 isotope is now available at private clinics at Melbourne and Sydney. Patients with difficult anatomic localisations of a tumour, such as the ear, nose or anywhere on the face, and those with larger lesions problematic for plastic surgery, may benefit from this non-invasive solution.

To find out more information on skin cancer, and to learn what treatments are available, visit: www.spotdetective.com.au

About OncoBeta® GmbH

OncoBeta® GmbH, with its headquarters located in Garching near Munich, Germany, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies. Since its foundation, OncoBeta has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting NMSCs. OncoBeta has perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety and environmental protection regulatory standards.

Find out more about the Rhenium-SCT® at www.oncobeta.com

*No reported pain.3

†Complete tumour regression in 98.5% of lesions treated.

