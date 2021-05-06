Spot Farms Commits to Donate 1% of Sales to Savory Institute's Land to Market Program

SALISBURY, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its commitment to 1% for the Planet, Spot Farms, the family-owned brand which provides high-quality, premium human-grade treats and foods to the pet specialty market, has partnered with Savory Institute to donate 1% of annual sales to help expand their mission of regenerative sourcing solutions for meat, dairy, wool and leather.

Through a global network of learning Hubs, the Savory Institute empowers farmers, ranchers, and pastoralists to use properly managed livestock to regenerate land and livelihoods. The nonprofit seeks to improve land health each year to ensure viability for future generations of farmers. The Savory Institute has trained more than 12,000 farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture and measured the soil health, sequestered carbon, water infiltration rates and biodiversity of millions of acres of land to date.

"At Spot Farms, we set out every day to make the best treats for your dog using the finest ingredients available, and that starts at the source. Farmers in the U.S. are key to our brand and we are thrilled this partnership will support the health of our planet and farming communities," said Ryan Perdue, founder of Spot Farms. "The Spot Farms brand has been committed to our farmers since day one, and this partnership and commitment to regenerative agriculture is our way of committing to our farming future. We are ecstatic to work with the Savory Institute to support the environment and our nation's farming industry that helps us provide the best ingredients and nutrition for your pets both now and for years to come."

"We are proud to welcome Spot Farms to the Savory Institute family to help expand our regenerative-focused mission," said Chris Kerston, co-leader of Savory Institute's Land to Market program. "The Spot Farms brand is a leader in supporting our nation's farmers, and we look forward to working with them to help restore our farmlands and make a positive impact on the climate crisis."

In September 2020, Spot Farms joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of all sales to nonprofit partners that help support farming and agriculture in the United States. 1% for the Planet pairs businesses and individuals with highly vetted environmental nonprofits to create high-impact partnerships that amplify the impact of its members' giving.

Information about Savory Institute and Land to Market is available here. More information about 1% for the Planet is available at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org. To learn more about Spot Farms, click here .

About Spot Farms

At Spot Farms, we set out every day to make the best food for your dog using the finest ingredients available. Founded in 2013 to provide a high-quality, premium treat and food brand to the

pet specialty market, we partner with farm families across the United States to bring you the very best regionally grown, antibiotic-free chicken, turkey, and pork. We cook our treats using wholesome, all-natural, human-grade ingredients that are sourced in the United States. Learn more at spotfarmspet.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About The Savory Institute

The Savory Institute facilitates large-scale regeneration of the world's lands through Holistic Management. Together with Savory's global network of Hubs, the Savory Institute equips farmers and ranchers around the world with education, training, and implementation support to achieve success within their cultural and ecological contexts. Savory Institute also removes barriers and creates enhanced conditions for large-scale progress by informing policy, engaging the marketplace, and increasing public awareness. Savory's long-term goal is to positively influence the management of 1 billion hectares of grasslands by 2025, thereby contributing to global climate-, water- and food-security.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $265 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

