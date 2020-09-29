Spot Farms Leads the Pack as One of the First Major Pet Brands to Become a 1% for the Planet Member

SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Farms, the family-owned brand which provides high-quality, premium treats and foods to the pet specialty market, has joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of all sales to nonprofit partners that help support farming and agriculture in the United States. 1% for the Planet pairs businesses and individuals with highly vetted environmental nonprofits to create high-impact partnerships that amplify the impact of its members' giving.

Spot Farms partners with farm families across the country to create the very best treats for your dog using natural, human-grade ingredients, including regionally grown, antibiotic-free chicken, turkey and pork. Spot Farms strives to deliver the best nutrition to your dog, which is why the brand uses simple, honest recipes that start with meat as the main ingredient and are free of fillers like corn, wheat or soy.

"At Spot Farms, we believe that our pets deserve food that is just as good as the food we make for ourselves, and this commitment drives our choices every step of the way. Our parent company, Perdue Farms, has aggressive sustainability and environmental goals, and this partnership helps us work toward those together. By joining 1% for the Planet, we're also committing to ensuring the future health of both our planet and farming communities," said Ryan Perdue, founder of Spot Farms. "Spot Farms treats start with USDA-approved, antibiotic-free meats raised on family farms here in the United States. Our nation's farmers are essential to our ability to provide the best ingredients and nutrition for your pets, and we're pleased that this partnership will not only support the environment, but also the nation's farming industry that helps us provide high-quality treats for your pets."

With its 1% for the Planet partnership, Spot Farms will join the businesses and community of individual members responsible for giving more than $265 million back to environmental nonprofits since 2002. Spot Farms will donate 1% of sales to a yet-to-be determined organization focused on supporting sustainable farming and agriculture in the US.

"We are delighted to welcome Spot Farms to the 1% for the Planet family of nearly 4,000 global businesses. As one of the first major pet brands to join the cause, they are truly leading the pack and we hope that others will be inspired to follow," said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs more support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes."

More information about 1% for the Planet is available at www.onepercentfortheplanet.org. To learn more about Spot Farms, click here.

About Spot Farms

At Spot Farms, we set out every day to make the best treats for your dog using the finest ingredients available. Founded in 2013 to provide a high-quality, premium treat and food brand to the pet specialty market, we partner with farm families across the United States to bring you the very best regionally grown, antibiotic-free chicken, turkey and pork. We cook our treats using wholesome all natural, human-grade ingredients that are sourced in the United States. Learn more at spotfarmspet.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Grass Fed Beef®, and Coleman Natural®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms and Full Moon, is available through retail, foodservice, and our new direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's centennial year, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at corporate.perduefarms.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $265 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

