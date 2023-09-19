Spot Insurance Partners with Inntopia to Elevate the Guest Experience at Outdoor Destinations Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Insurance, the on-demand insurance company for active and outdoor lifestyles, announced today that it has partnered with Inntopia to enhance the guest experience at ski resorts and various other outdoor destinations. Through this partnership, Inntopia will seamlessly integrate Spot's offerings, including injury coverage, refund protection, Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) protection, and trip protection, into its checkout process. Guests will now have the option to effortlessly add Spot insurance during their booking, providing financial security in cases of injury, trip cancellation, or date changes.

"Through this partnership, we provide Inntopia with the means to empower resorts while streamlining the guest experience," said Maria Goy, CEO and Co-Founder of Spot. "We've effectively removed the need for intricate technology integrations, allowing resorts to effortlessly offer our valuable protection options during the checkout process."

This collaboration between Spot Insurance and Inntopia brings a unique value proposition to resorts: the ability to offer Spot's comprehensive suite of products to guests without the need for complex technology integrations. Spot and Inntopia have worked diligently to ensure that these protection products seamlessly integrate into the checkout flow, simplifying the process for both resorts and guests.

"We are excited about our partnership with Spot Insurance and the positive impact it will have on our guests' experience at outdoor destinations," said Trevor Crist, CEO of Inntopia. "This collaboration not only enhances the options available to our guests, providing them with peace of mind and financial security during their stay but also anticipates an increase in bookings due to the added convenience and protection Spot's offerings bring."

About Spot

Launched by a team of insurance industry experts and avid skiers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, Spot partners with businesses and organizations across the active lifestyle space to provide affordable accidental injury coverage,which can be used with or without traditional health insurance. Spot is fully digital, conveniently allowing customers to sign up just for immediate coverage at any time. Partners include Ikon Pass, USA Cycling, USA BMX, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, National Collegiate Rugby. The company is headquartered in Austin and has raised $50 million from GreatPoint Ventures, Montage Ventures, Ensemble VC, Mutual of Omaha, Silverton Partners, and MS&AD Ventures.

