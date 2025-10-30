Spot Named a 2025 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association Magazine

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading logistics solutions provider, is proud to be named a 2025 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine for the Women in Trucking Association (WIT).

Redefining the Road magazine highlights the 2025 Top Companies list in Edition 3, published on Oct. 29. This recognition program, developed in 2018, supports part of WIT's mission: promoting the accomplishments of companies focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry, according to Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, president and CEO of WIT.

"Spot is to be commended for earning recognition as a 2025 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine for the Women in Trucking Association," said Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director. "Organizations recognized on this impressive list have proven they are supportive of gender diversity by accommodating family and work balance; offering competitive compensation, benefits, and professional growth; and providing career advancement opportunities. Spot is commended for earning this award."

Nominations for the accolade were received by Redefining the Road and reviewed based on several characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, including corporate cultures that champion the employment and advancement of women in trucking; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.

If the company's nomination is accepted, the marketplace then votes to determine whether the nominated company is worthy of this recognition. The voting portion of this nomination carries significant weight in determining whether the company is chosen as a winner. More than 21,000 transportation professionals participated in the industry vote during June.

You can view the full list at womenintrucking.org.

About Spot:

Spot is a leading third-party logistics provider driven by relationships, not transactions. We offer custom, tech-powered solutions and 24/7 support to simplify the toughest shipping challenges. Founded in 2009 with a vision to do things better, we've grown to a team of more than 670 logistics professionals in our U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana (2); Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Tempe, Arizona; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com or listen to its podcast 'More Than a Broker' wherever you listen to podcasts.

